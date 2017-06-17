502

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » The Latest: Rebel group…

The Latest: Rebel group denies role in Colombia bombing

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 10:28 pm 06/17/2017 10:28pm
Share
Police officers and safety personnel stand at the entrance of the Centro Andino shopping center after and explosion rocked the place, in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Authorities reported one woman was killed and 11 people injured. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The latest on deadly explosion in upscale mall in tourist district of Colombia’s capital (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

The biggest still active rebel group in Colombia is denying it had any role in a bombing that killed three people and injured nine others at an upscale mall in the capital.

Members of the National Liberation Army have carried out several recent attacks in Bogota, but the group said it was not involved in the explosion at the Centro Andino in the heart of the city’s tourism zone.

Negotiators for the rebel group at peace talks say in a Twitter message that people shouldn’t make “unfounded and reckless accusations.” They say that could derail its negotiations with the government.

___

8:25 p.m.

Colombian authorities now say three people, including a French woman, have been killed in a powerful explosion at one of the busiest shopping centers in the South American nation’s capital.

Officials say nine more people have injuries from Saturday’s blast at the upscale Centro Andino in the heart of Bogota’s tourist district.

Mayor Enrique Penalosa is calling it a “cowardly terrorist bombing.”

Witnesses have told of being evacuated from movie theaters and stores after a blast in a second-floor women’s’ bathroom. Ambulances and firetrucks rushed to the scene and the injured were taken to a hospital, where two later died.

Topics:
Latest News Life & Style Living News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » The Latest: Rebel group…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News