The Latest: DUP head arrives for talks with UK leader May

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 7:54 am 06/13/2017 07:54am
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds speak to the media at Stormont Castle ahead of talks aimed at restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland, in in Belfast, Monday, June 12, 2017. British Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking a deal with a Northern Irish party to prop up the Conservative minority administration, and lawmakers said the rebuff from voters meant the government will have to abandon planned policies and re-think its strategy for European Union exit talks. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the British election outcome (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The head of the Democratic Unionist Party has arrived for crucial talks on whether to support Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives in an alliance.

Arlene Foster and DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds entered Downing Street at around 12:40 p.m. (1140 GMT, 7:40 a.m. EDT).

The Northern Ireland-based party is being courted by May to create an alliance to push through the Conservative Party’s agenda after a disastrous snap election left May short of a majority in Parliament.

May desperately needs the DUP’s 10 seats to pass legislation. The Conservatives are considering an arrangement in which the Northern Ireland party backs May on the budget and her confidence motions.

The talks with the DUP follow her apology to Conservative rank-and-file lawmakers in a meeting for the party’s poor election result.

___

9:30 a.m.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with a Northern Ireland-based party to see if they can together push through the Conservative Party’s agenda after a disastrous snap election left her short of a majority in Parliament.

The talks Tuesday with the Democratic Unionist Party follows her apology to Conservative rank-and-file lawmakers in a meeting which signaled she would be more open to consultation, particularly with business leaders demanding answers about the details on Britain’s departure from the European Union.

May is under pressure to take on a more cross-party approach to the negotiations surrounding Brexit. The Evening Standard, edited by ex-Treasury chief George Osborne, is reporting that Cabinet ministers have initiated talks with Labour lawmakers.

