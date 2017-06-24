502

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » The Latest: Death toll…

The Latest: Death toll from Pakistan attacks climbs to 73

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 5:09 am 06/24/2017 05:09am
Share
Pakistani troops leave after a shootout with militants on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Security forces raided a militant hideout in the northwestern city of Peshawar before dawn Saturday, triggering a shootout in which three Pakistani Tailban were killed, senior police official Sajjad Khan said. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Latest on Friday’s attacks in Pakistan, which killed more than 70 people (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

A Pakistani official says the death toll from twin bombings at a crowded market in the northwestern town of Parachinar has risen to 55, bringing the overall death toll from three separate attacks on Friday to 73.

Shahid Khan, a local official in Parachinar, said Saturday that many of the victims of the attacks are in critical condition.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a sectarian Sunni extremist group, claimed the bombings in Parachinar, a Shiite-dominated town.

The death toll from a suicide car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in the southwestern city of Quetta has also risen, to 14. The Quetta attack was claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction and the Islamic State group. Also on Friday, four police officers were gunned down in southern city of Karachi.

___

11:15 a.m.

A Pakistani official says the death toll from twin blasts in the northwestern town of Parachinar climbed to 40 overnight, bringing the overall death toll from three separate attacks on Friday to 56.

Shahid Khan, a government official in Parachinar, said Saturday that many of the victims of the attacks are in critical condition.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a sectarian Sunni extremist group, claimed the twin bombings at a crowded market in Parachinar, a Shiite-dominated town.

. Another 12 people were killed in a suicide car bombing near the office of the provincial police chief in the southwestern city of Quetta, in an attack claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction and the Islamic State group. Four police officers were gunned down in southern city of Karachi.

Topics:
Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » The Latest: Death toll…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News