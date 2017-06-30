501

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » The Latest: Carrie Lam…

The Latest: Carrie Lam sworn in as Hong Kong’s new leader

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 9:17 pm 06/30/2017 09:17pm
Share
Chief executive-elect Carrie Lam wipes her eyes as Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, right, and her husband Lam Siu-por, center, stand during the flag raising ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Saturday, July 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on the swearing-in of Hong Kong’s new leader (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

Carrie Lam has been sworn in as Hong Kong’s new leader on the city’s 20th anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule.

Lam became the semi-autonomous Chinese region’s chief executive Saturday in a ceremony presided over by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lam and her Cabinet swore to serve China and Hong Kong and to uphold the Basic Law, the territory’s mini-constitution.

The life-long bureaucrat was selected through a process decried by critics as fundamentally undemocratic, involving just a sliver of a percent of Hong Kong’s more than 3 million voters.

A little over a kilometer (mile) away, a small group of activists linked to the pro-democracy opposition clashed with police and counter-protesters. Protesters fear Beijing’s ruling Communist Party is increasing its control over the financial center’s affairs.

Topics:
Latest News National News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » The Latest: Carrie Lam…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News