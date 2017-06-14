Suicide car bomber detonates outside Somalia restaurant

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gate of a restaurant in Somalia’s capital, and gunfire can be heard inside.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the blast targeted Posh Treats restaurant, which is popular with the city’s elite. Many of the restaurant’s workers are foreigners, mostly from Ethiopia.

Hussein has no immediate information about any casualties.

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu. It has vowed to step up attacks after the recently elected government launched a new military offensive against it.