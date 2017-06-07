Storm brings some relief to parched Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Heavy rains and high winds have swept the area around the South African city of Cape Town, which has been suffering a severe drought.

South African media said Wednesday that two people have been injured in the storm, and there are reports of some damaged homes and uprooted trees.

City workers say they have taken measures to protect some of Cape Town’s poor residents, who live in makeshift homes. Some structures have been secured with sand weights and concrete blocks.

While the rainfall provides some drought relief, officials say sustained rainfall over a long period is needed in a city whose reservoirs are at low levels.

Cape Town, which announced restrictions on water use, urged residents to capture rain from the storm in containers for flushing toilets and other needs.