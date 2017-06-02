World News

Home » Latest News » World News » South Sudan: 15 children…

South Sudan: 15 children die in botched vaccine campaign

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:22 am 06/02/2017 04:22am
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — South Sudan’s government says 15 young children have died in a botched measles vaccination campaign that saw people as young as 12 years old administering the vaccines.

The health ministry on Friday blamed the deaths on human error. One syringe was used for all the children, and the vaccine was not stored properly.

The government says all of the children who died were under the age of 5. It is setting up a commission to determine who is responsible and whether victims’ families will be compensated.

The measles vaccination campaign is targeting more than 2 million children across the country.

The World Health Organization provides some training to South Sudan’s health officials and the U.N. children’s agency provides the vaccines to the government.

Topics:
Government News Health and Fitness News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » South Sudan: 15 children…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

June entertainment guide

Looking for something fun to do this month? Check out our June entertainment guide.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News