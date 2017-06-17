502

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Putin: New sanctions will…

Putin: New sanctions will ‘complicate’ Russia-US ties

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 7:06 am 06/17/2017 07:06am
Share
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 16, 2017. The meeting was focused on the Russian military's claim that it had killed the Islamic State group's leader in an airstrike in Syria. (Alexei Druzhinin/Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that new U.S. sanctions on Russia will damage ties between the two countries.

Putin said Saturday that “it will of course complicate the Russian-American relationship,” according to an interview reported Saturday by the TASS news agency. The Russian leader said it was too early to speak about a possible response.

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve sanctions against Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 election. The bill, which passed 98-2, targets Russian individuals accused of corruption and key sectors of the Russian economy.

Putin said that Russia would be forced to make changes because of the sanctions, but they wouldn’t lead to a “collapse.”

The penalties have been criticized by Austria and Germany for promoting U.S. economic interests.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Putin: New sanctions will…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News