502

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Polish protesters demand halt…

Polish protesters demand halt to logging in primeval forest

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 1:53 pm 06/24/2017 01:53pm
Share
Protesters march demanding a stop to massive logging in the Bialowieza forest, one of Europe's last virgin woodlands, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, June 24, 2017. The ruling Law and Justice party has allowed increased logging in Bialowieza, a vast woodland that straddles Poland and Belarus, alarming environmentalists who say it threatens a natural treasure.(AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds have marched in Warsaw to protest widespread logging in Europe’s last primeval forest, a project undertaken taken by Poland’s conservative government.

The ruling Law and Justice party has allowed increased logging in the Bialowieza Forest, a vast woodland that straddles Poland and Belarus, alarming environmentalists who say it threatens a natural treasure. The forest has been designed a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The government says it’s fighting an outbreak of bark beetle, but ecologists see that as a pretext to increase timber production for profit.

Speakers at the rally Saturday organized by Greenpeace said they want the entire forest to be declared a national park to ensure its protection. Currently only the forest’s core is protected on the Polish side.

The protesters marched with signs to the Environment Ministry.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Science News Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Polish protesters demand halt…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News