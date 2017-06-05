World News

Philippine lawmakers ask top court to nullify martial law

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 2:42 am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine opposition lawmakers have petitioned the Supreme Court to review and nullify President Rodrigo Duterte’s imposition of martial law in the southern third of the country.

The petition filed Monday by six House lawmakers said there was no revolution or invasion where public safety required the declaration of martial law and the proclamation contained “fatal inaccuracies and falsities.”

The petitioners said Congressional leaders allied with Duterte were derelict in their constitutional duty and did not convene a joint session of Congress to vote whether or not to revoke the martial law proclamation.

Duterte made the declaration May 23 after extremists allied with the Islamic State group laid siege to Marawi city. The declaration lasts through mid-July.

