Over 100 people feared buried by southwest China landslide

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 10:49 pm 06/23/2017 10:49pm
BEIJING (AP) — Around 100 people are feared buried by a landslide that crashed into their homes in southwestern China early Saturday, a county government said.

The landslide from a mountain fell onto the village of Xinmo at about 6 a.m., burying some 40 homes, the government of Mao county in Sichuan province said. The landslide blocked a 2 kilometer (1.24 mile)-section of a river.

Search and rescue efforts were underway. State broadcaster CCTV said more than 400 rescuers, including police, are involved.

Photos posted on the site showed piles of rubble and large rocks while emergency responders helped a woman by the road.

Online:

http://www.maoxian.gov.cn/xwzx/zwyw/201706/t20170624_1250208.html

