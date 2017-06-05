World News

Mexico ex-gov. sought on corruption charges nabbed in Panama

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 2:46 am 06/05/2017 02:46am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A fugitive ex-governor wanted for alleged corruption in connection with the sale of state properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars was arrested in Panama, Mexican authorities said early Monday.

A statement from the federal Attorney General’s Office said Roberto Borge, who was governor of Quintana Roo from 2011 to 2016, was detained at the Panama City airport just as he was to board a flight to Paris. The Caribbean coastal state is home to Cancun and other resort cities.

In February, Mexican prosecutors seized 25 parcels of state-owned land worth more than $250 million that were allegedly sold to private parties at a fraction of their market value. The sales took place during Borge’s time in office, and Mexican media reports have linked the buyers to him.

Borge is the third ex-governor from President Enrique Pena Nieto’s governing Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, detained this year on corruption allegations.

Tamaulipas ex-Gov. Tomas Yarrington and Veracruz ex-Gov. Javier Duarte were arrested in April in Italy and Guatemala, respectively.

In December 2016 the PRI suspended Borge’s party rights due to the investigation.

