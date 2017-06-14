1002

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Marshall Islands leader appeals…

Marshall Islands leader appeals for help on climate change

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 5:29 am 06/14/2017 05:29am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — The president of the Marshall Islands is appealing for help to convince U.S. President Donald Trump of the need to fight global warming following his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

President Hilda Heine told European Union lawmakers Wednesday that “we all have a duty to work together to convince President Trump of the importance of climate action.”

Heine said Trump’s “decision was at best misguided. It was also disappointing and confusing for those of us that have long believed in the importance of U.S. global leadership.”

She said her nation of more than 1,000 islands and atolls midway between the United States and Australia is at increasing risk of king tides and droughts.

Heine said: “We have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.”

Topics:
Latest News National News Science News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Marshall Islands leader appeals…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News