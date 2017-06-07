800

Man arrested at Rome’s Trevi Fountain with 40 panty videos

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 11:41 am 06/07/2017 11:41am
Tourists admire the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Police in Rome say they have arrested a man who allegedly shot smartphone videos of women's panties, preying on tourists wearing short skirts at the famed Trevi Fountain and even fondling them to get a better shot. Police said they were alerted about the man's alleged activities on Tuesday when an Asian tourist screamed after she had been fondled. The man first excused himself and then tried to run away, but police nabbed him in the crowd. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — Police in Rome say they have arrested a man who allegedly shot smartphone videos of women’s panties, preying on tourists wearing short skirts at the famed Trevi Fountain and even fondling them to get a better shot.

Police said they were alerted about the man’s alleged activities on Tuesday when an Asian tourist screamed after she had been fondled. The man first excused himself and then tried to run away, but police nabbed him in the crowd.

Police said in a statement that when officers searched the suspect’s smartphone, they found 40 videos recorded under different women’s skirts, all made in the same day.

He was detained on suspicion of sexual violence.

Tourists visiting the 18th century fountain on Wednesday praised the police, saying the man violated the women’s privacy.

