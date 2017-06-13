Kenya: At least 10 missing after Nairobi building collapses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses and officials in Kenya say an eight-story building has collapsed in a low-income area of Nairobi.

Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome Tuesday that at least 10 people had been reported missing after the collapse Monday night.

Hailey Akinyi, a resident in an adjacent building who witnessed the collapse, said three people had been rescued from the debris. She says the collapsed building and the flat she lives had been marked with an “X,” meaning they had been condemned by the National Construction Authority.

Most of Nairobi’s 4 million people live in low-income areas or slums. Housing is in high demand, and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.