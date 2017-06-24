502

Jeremy Corbyn gets rock star welcome at Glastonbury Festival

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 3:06 pm 06/24/2017 03:06pm
Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the crowd at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Saturday, June 24, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s famed Glastonbury music festival has embraced an unlikely headline act: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn, 68, received a rock star welcome from thousands of festival-goers, who chanted his name and held up signs that read “I love Jeremy Corbyn” as he took to the festival’s main stage. Corbyn gave a wide-ranging speech on women’s rights, Brexit, global warming and London’s Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Even before his arrival, music fans at the festival were singing “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” to the tune of “Seven Nation Army.”

The politician, who is popular with Britain’s young voters, was set to introduce U.S. hip hop duo Run The Jewels.

Performers at this year’s Glastonbury included Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Radiohead and Ed Sheeran.

