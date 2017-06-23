502

Italian farmers alarmed as dry spell prompts water rationing

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 1:48 pm 06/23/2017 01:48pm
Scarce water passes under a bridge on the Po river in Staffarda, Northern Italy, Friday, June 23, 2017. Italy's farm lobby is warning that agricultural production is plummeting nationwide because of prolonged heat and dry weather — and authorities are now rationing water and declaring a state of emergency in some areas. (Rosso/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) — Italy’s farm lobby is warning that agricultural production is plummeting nationwide because of prolonged heat and dry weather — and authorities are now rationing water and declaring a state of emergency in some areas.

Milk levels are down 20 percent because cows are too hot to eat. Prosciutto and parmesan production is similarly at risk because animals in Parma are sweltering and the Po River that irrigates the area is 1.5 meters (5 feet) below normal. Rome’s mayor has signed an ordinance regulating water for gardens, pools and car washes.

The farm lobby Coldiretti estimates farm losses of 1 billion euros for the first half of 2017, with June setting records for heat and dryness.

Italy has declared a state of emergency for Parma and Piacenza. Sardinian shepherds protested Friday to demand similar.

