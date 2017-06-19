502

Hundreds of tourists in Croatia evacuated amid forest fires

June 19, 2017
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Authorities in Croatia say that hundreds of tourists and local residents have been evacuated amid big forest fires that have engulfed the central Adriatic coast.

About 300 firefighters are tackling the fires, which have been spreading because of strong winds near the resorts of Makarska and Tucepi. The fires started over the weekend and spread from the mountain national park of Biokovo.

Around 800 foreign guests were evacuated on Monday from three hotels, as well as hundreds of residents whose houses were endangered. There have been no reports of casualties.

About 150 soldiers have joined the firefighters, along with three firefighting planes whose mission was made difficult because of strong winds.

Such fires have been quite common along the Dalmatian coast, with human factors often blamed for triggering the blazes.

