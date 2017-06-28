502

World News

‘Farm boy’ from Iowa tasked with bridging US-China divisions

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 12:19 am 06/28/2017 12:19am
U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, second from right, walks with his wife Christine Branstad at right and other members of his family during a photocall and remarks to journalists at the Ambassador's residence in Beijing, China, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. A self-described "farm boy from Iowa" who's known China's president for more than 30 years, Terry made his first public appearance as the new U.S. ambassador in Beijing on Wednesday, assuming the post at a time when President Donald Trump has injected a strong dose of unpredictability into America foreign diplomacy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING (AP) — A self-described “farm boy from Iowa” has arrived as the new U.S. ambassador to China at a time of greater unpredictability in American foreign diplomacy under President Donald Trump.

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad says he’ll focus on expanding trade between the world’s two biggest economies and neutralizing the threat from North Korea.

Branstad starts off with a major advantage: He’s known China’s president since Xi Jinping visited Iowa as a county-level party cadre as part of a 1985 trade delegation.

Professor Shi Yinhong with Renmin University says that longstanding friendship will be a valuable asset. But Shi says it’s less certain how much influence Branstad wields with Trump, who has sent mixed signals on China since taking office.

