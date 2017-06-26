502

“Explicit” show at South African prison ignites scandal

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 9:37 am 06/26/2017 09:37am
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — AT least 13 South African officials face possible suspension after photos showing scantily clad female entertainers with inmates at a Johannesburg prison circulated on social media.

The correctional services department said Monday that there was a security breach and that the “explicit entertainment” should not have been allowed at a “youth month” event on June 21.

Photos show a total of three women in black leotards or undergarments and knee-high boots. In one photo, a woman is dancing with a smiling man in an orange prison uniform; in another, the women are surrounding a prisoner and seem to have lifted his shirt. Spectators include prisoners and at least one official.

Twitter users responded sarcastically to the scandal. One wrote: “This is the worst punishment I’ve ever seen in history!!”

