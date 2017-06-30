502

China strongly protests US arms sales to Taiwan

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 5:07 am 06/30/2017 05:07am
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has strongly protested a U.S. plan to sell $1.4 billion worth of arms to Taiwan and demanded that the deal be canceled.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Friday said Washington should immediately stop the sale to avoid harming relations with Beijing.

He said the deal would severely damage China’s sovereignty and security interests and runs contrary to Washington’s commitment to a “one-China” policy.

The U.S. State Department approved the arms sales on Thursday, the first such deal with Taiwan since President Donald Trump took office. Taiwan has welcomed the agreement, which is expected to enhance the island’s self-defense capability.

China considers the self-governing island to be its own territory and has long opposed any arms sales to Taiwan by foreign entities.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News World News
