World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Cambodian vote in elections…

Cambodian vote in elections testing strongman’s power

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 10:39 pm 06/03/2017 10:39pm
Share

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodians are voting in local elections that could shake longtime ruler Hun Sen’s grip on power.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has warned of civil war if his Cambodian People’s Party loses the majority in city and village councils to the main opposition party that made major gains in the last general elections four years ago and claimed it was cheated out of outright victory.

Hun Sen and his wife were among the early voters Sunday. His government has been accused of using violence against opponents, but in recent years has stalked its foes mostly in courts.

On Friday, Hun Sen appealed to political parties to accept the outcome rather than make accusations of irregularities, saying courts can dissolve any party if it challenges the result of the vote.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Cambodian vote in elections…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News