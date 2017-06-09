502

9 bodies found after landslide buries scores in China

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 2:31 am 06/25/2017 02:31am
Rescuers with sniffer dogs stand near an earthmoving equipment digging at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Crews searching through the rubble left by a landslide that buried a mountain village under tons of soil and rocks in southwestern China on Saturday found bodies, but more than 100 people remained missing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

MAO COUNTY, China (AP) — Chinese crews have recovered nine bodies and are still searching for 109 others about 30 hours after a massive landslide buried a picturesque mountain village in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

More than 2,500 rescuers have arrived in Xinmo village in Mao country to search the rubble for survivors. The government on Sunday lowered an earlier figure of 15 dead retrieved.

Three people — a couple and their month-old infant — are the only ones rescued from the site on Saturday.

A government-run news outlet says the adults are in stable conditions, while the baby has been sent to an intensive care unit with pneumonia induced by mud inhalation.

Experts on state media say the landslide was likely triggered by rain.

