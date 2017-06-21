502

World News

100 dead in Central African Republic town, mayor says

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 7:51 am 06/21/2017 07:51am
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — The mayor of a Central African Republic town says at least 100 people are dead after heavy fighting broke out in the wake of a peace agreement signed this week in Rome.

Bria Mayor Maurice Balekouzou also said Wednesday that several dozen wounded have been brought to the hospital run by aid group Doctors Without Borders.

However, the local Catholic mission says the death toll could be higher because it has been too dangerous for Red Cross teams to recover bodies from the streets.

Witnesses say fighting took place between the anti-Balaka militia and rebels from the group known as FPRC who were once part of the Seleka movement.

The peace deal signed Monday between nearly all the country’s armed groups had called for an immediate cease-fire.

World News