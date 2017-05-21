World News

Trump briefly sees country star Toby Keith’s Saudi show

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 1:02 pm 05/21/2017 01:02pm
FILE -- In this April 3, 2011 file photo, American country singer, Toby Keith performs at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, CA. Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump's first overseas visit. Saudi entertainment website Lammt, which is advertising the event, says the free concert, which will also feature an Arabian lute player, is open to men only. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — American country singer Toby Keith held a concert in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on the sidelines of President Donald Trump’s first overseas visit.

The concert was free and open to men only. Saudis in attendance have posted videos online of the concert showing Keith playing guitar in a duet with an Arabian lute player.

Trump caught a glimpse of the concert with First Lady Melania Trump when, in a golf cart, they rolled past a screen broadcasting it live Saturday evening before having dinner with Saudi King Salman.

The country music star made no reference to the Saudi concert on his regularly-updated Twitter account.

Saudi Arabia adheres to an ultraconservative interpretation of Islamic law. Alcohol is banned and unrelated men and women are segregated in public.

