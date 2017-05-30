World News

Home » Latest News » World News » The Latest: Opposition reaction…

The Latest: Opposition reaction muted to Noriega’s death

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 4:16 am 05/30/2017 04:16am
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 1989 file photo, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega waves to newsmen after a state council meeting, at the presidential palace in Panama City, where they announced the new president of the republic. Panama's ex-dictator Noriega died Monday, May 29, 2017, in a hospital in Panama City. He was 83. (AP Photo/Matias Recart, File)

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on the death of former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega (all times local):

4:00 a.m.

Aurelio Barria, who led the Civil Crusade (Cruzada Civilista) opposition movement that staged many street protests against Noriega’s regime, says “his death ends a period that we should try not to forget so it is not repeated in Panama.”

Surprisingly, Barria and other Noriega opponents stopped short of expressing harsh criticism of the former strongman who repressed their demonstrations and forced many into exile.

Carolina Cruz, a 65-year-old housewife, said “Noriega leaves open wounds.”

Speaking to The Associated Press as she left a supermarket in the capital, Cruz adds: “Many died during his government, but he had deteriorated a lot and served many years in prison,”

Panama’s streets were calm, without any demonstrations either in favor or against Noriega.

1:00 a.m.

Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, a onetime U.S. ally who was ousted as Panama’s dictator by an American invasion in 1989, died late Monday at age 83.

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in his Twitter account that “the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history.”

Varela added, “His daughters and his relatives deserve to mourn in peace.”

Noriega ruled with an iron fist, ordering the deaths of those who opposed him and maintaining a murky, close and conflictive relationship with the United States.

At the apex of his power he wielded great influence outside the country as well thanks to longstanding relationships with spy agencies around the world, said R.M. Koster, an American novelist and biographer of Noriega who has lived in Panama for decades.

After his downfall, Noriega served a 17-year drug sentence in the United States, then was sent to face charges in France. He spent all but the last few months of his final years in a Panamanian prison for murder of political opponents during his 1983-89 regime.

Topics:
Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » The Latest: Opposition reaction…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2017

Images of Memorial Day 2017 captured from across the nation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News