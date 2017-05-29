World News

Strong wind, storms blamed for 11 deaths in Moscow; 70 hurt

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 2:32 pm 05/29/2017 02:32pm
In this grab taken from video, people stand near to a vehicle covered with branches from a fallen tree following a storm, in a residential area of Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 29, 2017. Thunderstorms and strong winds buffeted Moscow and its surrounding areas on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring dozens, Russian officials said.﻿﻿ ﻿ (AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Thunderstorms and strong winds buffeted Moscow and its surrounding areas on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring dozens, Russian officials said.

Most of the fatalities were caused by falling trees. Another 70 people were injured, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Russian television stations showed metal fences, garages and even a construction crane toppled by winds around the capital, where about 3,500 trees were destroyed.

The gusts damaged dozens of cars and disrupted train service and electricity supplies in some areas. Flights at Moscow’s airports were delayed.

A top emergency official said that 60,000 people in Russia’s Stavropol region are being evacuated due to the threat of flooding.

