Strong wind, storms blamed for 11 deaths in Moscow; 70 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — Thunderstorms and strong winds buffeted Moscow and its surrounding areas on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring dozens, Russian officials said.

Most of the fatalities were caused by falling trees. Another 70 people were injured, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Russian television stations showed metal fences, garages and even a construction crane toppled by winds around the capital, where about 3,500 trees were destroyed.

The gusts damaged dozens of cars and disrupted train service and electricity supplies in some areas. Flights at Moscow’s airports were delayed.

A top emergency official said that 60,000 people in Russia’s Stavropol region are being evacuated due to the threat of flooding.