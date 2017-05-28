World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Sri Lanka mudslide, flood…

Sri Lanka mudslide, flood deaths rise to 126; 97 missing

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 1:15 am 05/28/2017 01:15am
Share
Sri Lankan villagers prepare to bury victims of a landslide at a cemetery in Bellana village, in Kalutara district in, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as dozens were killed in floods and mudslides and dozens others went missing. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan rescuers are taking advantage of improving weather and receding floodwaters to reach thousands of people in need to basic supplies after floods and mudslides left at least 126 dead.

Officials say hope is fading for finding survivors among 97 people missing in two days of torrential rains and landslides that swamped western and southern regions. More than 100,000 are displaced.

The U.N says that it is assisting in relief efforts in response to a government appeal.

Although the weather has cleared, more rains are forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Mudslides have become common in Sri Lanka during monsoon rains due to heavy deforestation that leaves soil unable to hold water.

Topics:
Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Sri Lanka mudslide, flood…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News