World News

Home » Latest News » World News » South Sudan soldiers face…

South Sudan soldiers face trial for deadly hotel rampage

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:20 am 05/30/2017 07:20am
Share

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudanese soldiers accused of a horrific attack on foreign aid workers during the country’s civil war are facing trial almost a year later.

Twelve of the 20 soldiers accused of rape, torture, killing and looting during the attack on the Terrain hotel compound were in court Tuesday. The assault came during fresh fighting in the capital, Juba, in July.

Witnesses said dozens of soldiers broke into the compound and terrorized residents and staff while the nearby U.N. peacekeeping mission did not respond to pleas for help.

Five foreigners reported being gang-raped, and one local journalist was shot in the head and killed as others were forced to watch.

The trial is a test of South Sudan’s ability to hold its soldiers accountable. It is expected to last several weeks.

Topics:
Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » South Sudan soldiers face…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News