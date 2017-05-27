World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Pope: More Christian martyrs…

Pope: More Christian martyrs today than in ancient times

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 8:57 am 05/27/2017 08:57am
Share
Pope Francis is greeted by faithful as he meets with bishops, priests and nuns at the Cathedral of San Lorenzo during his one day visit to Genoa, northern Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis prayed Saturday for the Coptic Christians killed a day earlier in Egypt by Islamic extremists, saying that there are more Christian martyrs today than in ancient times.

During a meeting with clergy in the Italian port city of Genoa, Francis urged them to pray “for our brothers the Egyptian Copts, who were killed because they did not want to renounce their faith.”

“Let’s not forget that today there are more Christian martyrs than in ancient times, than in the early day times of the church,” Francis told bishops, priests and nuns gathered in the Cathedral of San Lorenzo.

Twenty-nine people died in the attack Friday on Christians traveling to a monastery south of Cairo. The attack, which took place on the eve of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, was the fourth to target Egypt’s Christian minority since December.

The Egyptian Cabinet says 13 victims wounded in the attack remain hospitalized.

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi blamed the attack on suspected Islamic State group extremists in Libya.

After Francis visited Egypt last month, IS vowed to escalate attacks against Christians and urged Muslims to steer clear of Christian gatherings and Western embassies.

Topics:
Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Pope: More Christian martyrs…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News