World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Police: Bomb at Thai…

Police: Bomb at Thai hospital wounds 25 people

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 4:12 am 05/22/2017 04:12am
Share
Police investigators work at the lobby of Phramongkutklao Hospital, a military-owned hospital that is also open to civilians, in Bangkok after a bomb wounded more than 20 people, in Bangkok Monday, May 22, 2017. The deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police said investigators found traces of batteries and wires at the scene Monday. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

BANGKOK (AP) — A bomb exploded at a military-run hospital in Bangkok on Monday, wounding 25 people on the third anniversary of a military coup, authorities said.

Investigators found remnants of batteries and wires at the scene of the blast on the ground floor of Phramongkutklao Hospital, said Srivara Ransibrahmanakul, the deputy national police chief.

“We can confirm at this stage that it is a bomb,” he said.

Three people received serious shrapnel injuries to the face and neck, but most of the victims had minor wounds, said Sansern Kaewkumnerd, a government spokesman.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion or if it was connected to the anniversary of the 2014 military coup that overthrew a democratically elected government.

“Please don’t connect this with any other incidents because they may or may not be connected,” Sansern said. “We have to wait for officials to investigate details from surveillance cameras in the area.”

Phramongkutklao is a military-run hospital that is also open to civilians. The blast radius from the explosion was 2 to 3 meters (up to 9 feet), police said.

Topics:
Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Police: Bomb at Thai…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News