World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Oliver Stone to direct…

Oliver Stone to direct Guantanamo Bay TV series

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 2:25 pm 05/22/2017 02:25pm
Share

CANNES, France (AP) — Oliver Stone has agreed to direct his first scripted project for television, a TV series about the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

Weinstein Television announced Monday at the Cannes Film Festival that it has acquired “Guantanamo,” a series that plans to peer into “the darkest corners” of the detention center established to house suspected Islamic militants.

Stone plans to direct the entire first season of the show, which was created by Daniel Voll.

Weinstein TV says the series will follow the lives of detainees, soldiers, judges, lawyers, journalists and others at Guantanamo Bay.

The detention camp gained notoriety for the interrogation techniques used on prisoners. It currently houses 41 detainees.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News TV News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Oliver Stone to direct…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News