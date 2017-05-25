World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Namibian harbor town of…

Namibian harbor town of Luderitz plans maritime museum

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 5:37 am 05/25/2017 05:37am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Namibian harbor town of Luderitz is hoping to attract more tourists with the construction of a maritime museum.

Developers say the museum, slated to open in 2019, will be housed in an old power station following renovations. The site will also serve as a research center for the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Last weekend, Sam Nujoma, Namibia’s first president, attended a presentation about the project in Luderitz. The promoter is Angel Tordesillas, a former fishing company executive.

Luderitz was booming a century ago because of the discovery of diamonds in the area. Today, most shipping goes through Walvis Bay, further north on the Atlantic coast.

Luderitz resident Crispin Clay describes the maritime museum as a “magnificent project” and says: “I just hope it works.”

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News Life & Style Travel News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Namibian harbor town of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News