World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Men probing Ivanka Trump…

Men probing Ivanka Trump supplier in China arrested, missing

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 5:52 pm 05/30/2017 05:52pm
Share
FILE - In this file photo taken Friday, April 21, 2017, Trademark applications from Ivanka Trump Marks LLC images taken off the website of China's trademark database are displayed next to a Chinese online shopping website selling purported Ivanka Trump branded footwear on computer screens in Beijing, China. Three men investigating a company in China that produces Ivanka Trump brand shoes are missing, according to Li Qiang who runs China Labor Watch, a New York-based labor rights group that was planning to publish a report in June, 2017, about low pay, excessive overtime and the possible misuse of student interns at one of the company's factories. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

SHANGHAI (AP) — An advocacy group says a man investigating working conditions at a Chinese company that produces Ivanka Trump-brand shoes has been arrested and two other men are missing.

The wife of Hua Haifeng says he was accused of illegal surveillance. She says the police called her Tuesday afternoon, gave her no details but told her she would not be able to see, speak with or receive money from her husband, the family’s breadwinner.

China Labor Watch executive director Li Qiang says he assumes the men must be held either by the factory or the police to be unreachable. For 17 years, his group has investigated working conditions at suppliers to some of the world’s best-known companies. But Li said his work has never attracted such scrutiny from China’s state security apparatus.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Men probing Ivanka Trump…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News