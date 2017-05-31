World News

Lebanon bans the new “Wonder Woman” movie

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 12:02 pm 05/31/2017 12:02pm
A man walks past a poster promoting the movie, Wonder Woman, at a cinema in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Lebanon's ministry of economy says it has asked the country's security agency to ban the movie because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese security official says authorities have banned the new “Wonder Woman” movie following a campaign against its lead actress, who served in the Israeli army.

Lebanon is officially at war with Israel. The ban is in accordance with a decades-old law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from traveling to Israel or having contacts with Israelis. The official says the ban issued by the minister of interior Wednesday has been relayed to the distribution company. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been published.

It is not clear if a planned premiere later Wednesday in Beirut will go ahead.

