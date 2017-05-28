World News

India imposes security lockdown in Kashmir to stop protests

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 3:59 am 05/28/2017 03:59am
Kashmiri villagers carry the body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat towards his home after displaying his body in Tral area, 45 Kilometers south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Bhat and a fellow militant were killed after troops cordoned off the southern Tral area overnight following a tip that rebels were hiding there, police said. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces have enforced strict curfew in parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir after Indian soldiers killed a prominent rebel commander in the disputed region.

Armed police and paramilitary soldiers on Sunday patrolled deserted streets and ordered residents indoors in the region’s main city of Srinagar and other towns to stop anti-India protests.

Thousands of people assembled in southern Tral area to take part in the funeral of the rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat, chanting slogans calling for Kashmir’s freedom from Indian rule.

One civilian was killed and dozens of others injured as massive anti-India protests and clashes followed the killings across Kashmir on Saturday. Eight militants were shot dead by security forces.

India and Pakistan administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.

