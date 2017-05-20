World News

High society: Pippa Middleton to marry at almost-royal event

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 7:07 am 05/20/2017 07:07am
FILE - In this Sunday, July 8, 2012 file photo, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and her sister Pippa Middleton, left, applaud before the start of the men's singles final between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Andy Murray of Britain at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, England. 33-year-old Pippa Middleton is marrying a wealthy financier in the village of Englefield, west of London on Saturday May 20, 2017, with a guest list of young A-list royals and reality TV stars looking on. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

ENGLEFIELD, England (AP) — Pippa Middleton got to the church on time Saturday for her wedding to a wealthy financier with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews are marrying a church in rural England.

Middleton arrived at the church accompanied by her father in a vintage convertible. She was wearing a bespoke wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon and a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones.

Matthews arrived shortly before his bride-to-be in formal wear.

The wedding party includes Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. They arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa’s sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits.

There was sporadic rain in the area mixed with periods of sunshine. Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds but were kept far from the building.

The ceremony is at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, west of London, to be followed by a later reception at the bride’s parents’ estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There is speculation Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception.

