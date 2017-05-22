World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Gore says Trump can't…

Gore says Trump can’t stop climate movement

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 11:51 am 05/22/2017 11:51am
Share

CANNES, France (AP) — Al Gore says that the first four months of Donald Trump’s presidency have proven that no one person can stop the climate movement, “not even the president.”

The former U.S. Vice President painted a hopeful picture for environmentalists at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. He claimed that some U.S. states have already surpassed the climate efforts of former President Barack Obama.

While campaigning, Trump vowed to “cancel” the landmark Paris climate accord of 2015.

Gore was in Cannes to promote the sequel to his Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”

He also expressed optimism for another cause dear to the French: the future of the big screen. Gore called traditional movie-going “an unparalleled opportunity in the modern world” to directly communicate to a captivated audience.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News Movie News Science News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Gore says Trump can't…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News