Freed Nigerian schoolgirls to meet families after 3 years

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Officials say the 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity are reuniting with their families for the first time.

Some of the families were seen Saturday in the capital, Abuja, where the girls were taken by Nigerian authorities after their release earlier this month.

It was the largest liberation of hostages since 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted from their boarding school in 2014. Five commanders from the extremist group were exchanged for the girls’ freedom.

Many of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children. Another 113 girls remain missing. Some have been radicalized and have refused to return.

The mass abduction brought international attention to Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency in northern Nigeria. Thousands have been kidnapped or killed.