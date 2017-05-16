World News

Expert finds more North Korea links in ransomware attack

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 3:59 am 05/16/2017 03:59am
A customer walks by the notice about "ransomware" at CGV theater in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 15, 2017. The letters read "Due to ransomware affection, we are unable to screen advertisement. The movie is going to start 10 minutes after the ticket time." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean cyber security expert says there is more circumstantial evidence that North Korea may be behind the global “ransomware” attack: the way hackers took computers hostage was similar to previous cyberattacks attributed to North Korea.

Simon Choi, a director at anti-virus software company Hauri Inc., said Tuesday that North Korea is no newcomer in the world of Bitcoin and it has been mining Bitcoin using malicious computer programs as early as 2013.

Last year, Choi accidentally spoke to a hacker traced to a Pyongyang internet address about development of ransomware and he alerted South Korean authorities.

Researchers at Symantec and Kaspersky Lab also found similarities between WannaCry malware in the latest cyberattack and previous attacks blamed on North Korea.

