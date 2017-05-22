World News

Home » Latest News » World News » EU nations set tough…

EU nations set tough negotiating mandate for Brexit talks

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 7:04 am 05/22/2017 07:04am
Share
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, speaks with Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz during a round table meeting of general affairs ministers in Brussels on Monday, May 22, 2017. The 27 European Union nations negotiating Britain's exit from the bloc have set a tough mandate for their chief negotiator during the opening part of the two-year proceedings. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The 27 European Union nations negotiating Britain’s exit from the bloc have set a tough mandate for their chief negotiator during the opening part of the two-year proceedings.

EU ministers on Monday built on the tough stance, which was reached unanimously at an EU summit last month. They further tightened the legal wording in the mandate for Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who is expected to have his first talks with his British counterpart around June 19.

That comes 10 days after Britain’s early election on June 8, which is expected to strengthen conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May’s position at home.

Maltese Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech said “We are very well prepared for these negotiations and the remarkable thing is that we are unified at 27.”

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » EU nations set tough…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News