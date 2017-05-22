World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Diagnostic equipment thieves hit…

Diagnostic equipment thieves hit 3 more hospitals in Greece

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 11:48 am 05/22/2017 11:48am
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece say unidentified thieves are stealing vital medical diagnostic equipment from the country’s austerity-battered hospitals.

Three hospitals, in the towns of Volos, Lamia and Larisa, were hit over the past two days.

Intruders made off with equipment used in colonoscopy and gastroscopy, after breaking into parts of the hospitals that were shut and locked over the weekend.

Last week, similar equipment worth some 400,000 euros ($438,000) was stolen from an Athens state cancer hospital. It was unclear whether the four incidents were linked.

Greece’s state health system has been hit hard by deep spending cuts imposed under the country’s international bailout program.

In exchange for the rescue loans, successive governments since 2010 have slashed spending across the board, hiked taxes and implemented cutting market reforms.

Topics:
Business & Finance Health and Fitness News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Diagnostic equipment thieves hit…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

World News