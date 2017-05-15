World News

China’s Xi appeals to foreign leaders for freer trade

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 2:09 am 05/15/2017 02:09am
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the welcome ceremony for the Belt and Road Forum, at the International Conference Center at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017. (Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool Photo via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping has appealed to foreign leaders at a forum on a Chinese trade initiative to resist pressure to close markets.

Xi called on Monday for governments to pursue “greater openness and cooperation” and “reject protectionism.” He was speaking to leaders and other officials from Asia, Europe and Africa at the event to promote Beijing’s “Belt and Road Initiative.”

China is promoting itself as a champion of free trade in response to pressure in the United States and Europe for restrictions on imports. That is despite complaints by its trading partners that China is the most-closed major economy.

The Chinese initiative calls for building ports, railways and other facilities to expand trade across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
