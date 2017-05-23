World News

China urges balance on environment, economy in Antarctica

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 12:48 am 05/23/2017 12:48am
FILE - In this file photo taken Thursday, Jan. 2, 2014 and released by Xinhua News Agency, a helicopter from the Chinese National Antarctic Research Expedition or CHINARE is used to evacuate passengers, who were aboard the trapped Russian vessel MV Akademik Shokalskiy, to a safe surface off the Antarctic. Chinese officials plan to detail their ambitions in Antarctica as Beijing hosts a meeting beginning Monday, May 22, 2017 of an international group that oversees management of the polar region. (Zhang Jiansong/Xinhua via AP, File)

BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese leader says a “proper balance” must be struck between environmental and economic interests in Antarctica as climate change exposes the frozen continent’s vulnerabilities.

China is seeking to carve a greater role in determining the future of Antarctica while hosting delegates from more than two dozen nations that have agreed to an Antarctic protection treaty.

Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli told participants Tuesday that the fate of Antarctica’s fragile environment bears on human survival.

His comments about economic interests fed into speculation China is maneuvering to exploit Antarctica’s resources.

But United States delegate Kelly Falkner says that’s highly unlikely under international agreements. She says a bigger concern for the U.S. is that China could overtake it as a leader in polar research.

