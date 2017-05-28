BA aims to restore normal flight service after IT failure

LONDON (AP) — British Airways says it’s continuing to work hard to resume a normal flight schedule at two London airports a day after a global IT failure crippled its services.

The airline says that it hopes to operate a “near normal schedule” at Gatwick and the “majority of services” from Heathrow on Sunday. BA canceled all flights from both airports Saturday, upending the travel plans of tens of thousands of people on a busy U.K. holiday weekend.

BA operates hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwick on a typical day — and both are major hubs for worldwide travel.

The airline says it will refund or rebook customers affected by the IT failure, which BA officials believe was caused by a power-supply issue rather than a cyberattack.