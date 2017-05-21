World News

Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest (yes, really)

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 7:37 am 05/21/2017 07:37am
Actors Dustin Hoffman, left, and Adam Sandler pose for photographers during the photo call for the film The Meyerowitz Stories at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 21, 2017. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

CANNES, France (AP) — Adam Sandler is far from a Cannes Film Festival regular, but the American comedian was the toast of the event Sunday, earning some of the best reviews of his career for Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories.”

Baumbach’s film premiered Sunday in competition for the Palme d’Or — the top prize at the famous festival. It stars Sandler and Ben Stiller as brothers in the dysfunctional New York family of an aging artist, played by Dustin Hoffman.

For many, Sandler’s performance here recalled some of his rare dramatic turns, like in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch Drunk Love.”

Sandler told reporters that his first thought about making the movie was that he didn’t “want to let anyone down.”

