2:31 am, March 7, 2017
47° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Ukrainian court arrests top…

Ukrainian court arrests top tax official

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 2:08 am 03/07/2017 02:08am
Share
Head of Ukraine's State Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov, 39, lays in a bed behind the bars with a masked policeman is foreground, during a court session in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March 5, 2017. Nasirov was detained earlier this week in charge of corruption. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Ukraine’s capital has placed a top tax official under arrest pending trial on embezzlement charges.

A 14-hour hearing closed early Tuesday when the Kiev district court ruled to send Roman Nasirov, chief of the Ukrainian Fiscal Service, to pre-trial detention for two months. Nasirov will be granted house arrest if he pays $3.7 million, an unheard-of bail in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government suspended Nasirov pending an investigation, alleging that the tax chief defrauded the state of 2 billion hryvnias ($74 million). The National Anti-Corruption Bureau said Nasirov signed off on grace periods for a number of taxpayers— including companies linked to a former lawmaker who fled abroad last year while facing a corruption investigation.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Ukrainian court arrests top…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

World News