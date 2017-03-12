9:43 am, March 12, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Pope prays for all…

Pope prays for all mistreated youths after Guatemala blaze

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 8:18 am 03/12/2017 08:18am
Share
A faithful prays as Pope Francis delivers the Angelus prayer from his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, March 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has prayed for the 39 girls killed and others injured in the blaze that began in a Guatemalan youth shelter when mattresses were set alight in a protest by those living there.

Greeting the faithful in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, Francis also prayed that God console the victims’ families.

He added that he was praying and asked others to do likewise “for all the girls and boys who are victims of violence, maltreatment, exploitation and war” in the world.

Francis said: “This is a plague, a hidden cry that must be listened to by all of us. We can’t continue to pretend not to see and not to hear it.”

The inferno on Wednesday has drawn attention to alleged failings in Guatemala’s child protective services.

Topics:
Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Pope prays for all…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

World News