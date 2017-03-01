5:18 am, March 1, 2017
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

World News

Home » Latest News » World News » Luxembourg fends off cyberattack…

Luxembourg fends off cyberattack on government sites

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 4:48 am 03/01/2017 04:48am
Share

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Luxembourg authorities say they have fended off a cyberattack that sought to swamp official servers with connection requests, and there was no data breach.

Gilles Feith, the chief of the CTIE government IT center, said Wednesday that it was the first time the Luxembourg official sites had been targeted to such an extent.

It first reported on Monday a so-called DDoS , or “distributed denial of service” attack, which is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources. Feith said the government was able to continue work normally, even though many sites were affected.

He did not have immediate information about the origin of the attack.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Tech News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Luxembourg fends off cyberattack…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

World News