Israeli police question Hollywood mogul in Netanyahu probe

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 8:02 am
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli police official says Israeli investigators questioned Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan in the U.S. last week as part of a corruption investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The police official spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity in line with police regulations.

The investigation, dubbed “File 1000,” reportedly concerns claims that Netanyahu improperly accepted lavish gifts from wealthy supporters, including Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer.

The Netanyahus are said to have received more than $100,000 worth of cigars and liquor from Milchan. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing.

Israeli police questioned Milchan once before while he visited Israel.

Police questioned Netanyahu for a fourth time in corruption investigations concerning his ties with Milchan as well as top executives in media and international business, according to media reports.

Entertainment News Government News Movie News World News
